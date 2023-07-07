Liberia: HYDI Basketball Tournament Enters Quarterfinal

Monrovia — The Humanitarian Youth for Developmental Initiative (HYDI) youth basketball tournament has reached its quarterfinal stage, with eight out of the 12 teams advancing.

The teams that have made it to the quarterfinals are BBC, G. Ville Titans, B. Ville Smile, Migos, Balling Squad, Area Youngies, B. Ville Force, and Flip Starz.

According to the fixture, the quarterfinal matches will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Barnersville Estate basketball court. In the opening match, Barnersville Smile will face off against Area G. Youngies, while Migos will take on Gardnesville Titans in the day's final match.

On Sunday, BBC will compete against Barnesville Force in the early kickoff, and Philips Stars will meet Balling Squad in the last game.

President Eddie Bas of the organization expressed his appreciation for all 12 teams that participated in the tournament, commending them for their professionalism and conduct throughout their games. He called upon the officials of the quarterfinalist teams and the parents of the youth involved in the tournament to maintain good sportsmanship for the betterment of HYDI.

Bas described the responses from the tournament athletes and fans as highly encouraging and expressed hope that everyone would continue to exhibit positive behavior. He emphasized that the objective of the basketball tournament organized by HYDI is to foster unity among the youth of the Bardnersville, Johnsonsville, and Gardnerville communities.

Bas urged parents not to isolate their children due to their past misconduct but rather to continue engaging with them, aiming for the collective growth of youth development in Liberian society. He stated, "One of the aims of our organization is to guide our youth away from activities that could impede their future. By focusing on our learning process and steering clear of negative behaviors, we can progress together."