Liberia to Host CAF Women Championship League Qualifiers

7 July 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia is proud to announce that it has been chosen as the host country for the upcoming Total Energies Confederation of African Football Women Championship League Qualifiers, WAFU Zone A.

The tournament will feature four teams from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Senegal, all vying for a chance to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The qualifiers are scheduled to kick off on August 7, 2023. The opening match of the day will see Liberia's defending champions, Determine Girls, take on As Mande from Mali. The day will conclude with a match between Senegal's As Dakar Sacre Coeur and Sierra Leone's Mogbewmo Queens.

On August 9, 2023, As Mande of Mali will face off against Sierra Leone's Mogbewmo Queens, while As Dakar Sacre Coeur of Senegal will battle it out against Liberia's Determine Girls.

The highly anticipated WAFU Zone A Qualifiers will culminate on August 12, 2023, with a match between Senegal's AS Dakar Sacre Coeur and their French counterpart, As Mande. Hosts Determine Girls will wrap up the competition by taking on neighboring team Mogbewmo Queens from Sierra Leone.

As the competition approaches, Liberia's defending champions, Determine Girls, are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the tournament next month. They are fully committed to defending their title on home soil.

