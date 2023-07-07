Liberia: Freedom Bakeries Brings Relief to Liberia in Partnership With Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation for Peace Inc.

press release

Monrovia — In an effort to combat the food security crisis in Liberia, Freedom Bakeries, an American-based humanitarian organization, has joined hands with the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation for Peace Inc. to provide much-needed relief to impoverished communities. The collaborative partnership aims to alleviate hunger and support local government efforts in the country.

Freedom Bakeries, known for its signature relief projects worldwide, has been dedicated to feeding thousands of people suffering from poverty and hunger. The organization offers assistance through pharmaceutical relief, educational aid, water supplies, and other essential humanitarian needs in impoverished nations.

Having successfully reached numerous impoverished countries affected by war, disaster, and famine, including Peru, Palestine, Egypt, and Yemen, Freedom Bakeries has now turned its attention to Liberia. This West African nation has been grappling with a food security crisis due to low agricultural productivity and heavy reliance on foreign imports, particularly rice, the national staple.

Through the auspices of the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation for Peace Inc., a faith-based non-governmental organization established in memory of the late Sheikh Kafumba Konneh, chairman of the National Muslim Council of Liberia, Freedom Bakeries has initiated a flagship feeding program in Liberia. The foundation, founded in 2016, is dedicated to fostering peace, unity, and care for the poor.

The partnership between Freedom Bakeries and the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation aims to assist the poor and needy under the banner of 'ENDING HUNGER TOGETHER.' As part of this joint initiative, the foundation distributes 100 loaves of toast bread daily to 100 homes in Monrovia and surrounding communities. The program has already provided a total of 8,400 loaves of toast bread to deserving families.

Mrs. Maseba Konneh-Dukuly, Chief Executive Officer of the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation for Peace Inc., expressed her joy and gratitude for the partnership with Freedom Bakeries. She highlighted the smiles and relief on the faces of the families benefiting from the 'ENDING HUNGER TOGETHER' feeding program, emphasizing the significant impact that Freedom Bakeries has brought to Liberia.

"We are immensely thankful to the proprietor of Freedom Bakeries and their local office in Liberia for placing their trust in the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation," Mrs. Konneh-Dukuly said. "The impact of this partnership is huge, and we look forward to expanding our efforts to address the massive needs that exist within our community."

In addition to the feeding program, the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation has been actively involved in supporting local Liberian families through various services. These include a school scholarship program for underprivileged children, small business loans for single mothers and women in need, annual Ramadan donations to fasting Muslims across the country, as well as end-of-year supplies for hospitals and orphanages. The foundation aims to foster a happy and harmonious community that transcends differences.

As Freedom Bakeries continues its mission to provide relief and support to impoverished nations, the collaborative partnership with the Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Foundation for Peace Inc. stands as a testament to the importance of their presence in Liberia. With the ongoing 'ENDING HUNGER TOGETHER' feeding program and the potential for future endeavors, the two organizations strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of the needy and create a brighter future for the people of Liberia.