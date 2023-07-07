Gambia: LK Boys to Clash With SK Utd in Kanifing Municipality 3rd Tier Final

Serrekunda United will rub shoulders with LK Boys in the final of the 2023 Kanifing Municipality Third Division League final after winning their semi-final matches.

LK Boys defeated Bundung Stars 1-0 in their semi-final match played at the Buffer Zone Football Field in Tallinding to progress to the final of the on-going Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League.

Serrekunda United beat Bakoteh FC 4-3 on penalties after regulation time failed to produce a winner in their semi-final match played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium to advance to the final of the on-going Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League.

According to Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association (KMFA), the date for the final will be communicated as soon.