Gambia: Drug Free Club Gambia Observes Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse

Drug Free Club Gambia recently joined the rest of the world in marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

In its statement on the day, it said: "This day is a significant day because it highlights the dangers of drugs and the negative impact they have on individuals, families, and communities."

The theme for this year's campaign was "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination." The theme is a call to action to end the stigmatisation and discrimination against people who use drugs and create a more inclusive society.

As a drug free club organization, Drug Free Club Gambia added that it recognises that addiction is a disease, and those struggling with it need empathy, understanding, and support. "We aim to create a safe and supportive environment for those who are in recovery or want to be," it also said.

It called on all and sundry to work together to break the stereotypes and prejudices associated with drug abuse, promote a culture of compassion, care, and acceptance of those who choose to seek help, noting that it is only then can we truly achieve a drug-free world.

"On this day, let us pledge to encourage and support those who want to turn their lives around and promote a positive culture that embraces healing and well-being," it further said.

"Remember, people come first. Together, we can make a difference."