Gambia: Project for Consolidation of Democratic Dispensation in Gambia Launched

The European Union Delegation to The Gambia and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) on Thursday launched their joint project entitled "EU-support to the consolidation of democratic dispensation in The Gambia (EU-CODE)", implemented by International IDEA.

Launched at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the EU-funded project aims to support a participatory, inclusive, and human rights-based democratic transition in The Gambia.

The three-year project focused on three key areas, which are to establish sustainable democracy, good governance, and peace and security. These also include technical assistance to the National Assembly and capacity development of parliamentary staff, offering technical assistance and capacity development to the National Human Rights Commission and assisting and developing the capacity of the Gambia Press Union.

Speaking at the occasion, Corrado Pampaloni, Ambassador and head of the European Union delegation to The Gambia, said: "Our project, the 'EU-support to the Consolidation of Democratic Dispensation in The Gambia' or CODE, is a renewed testimony of our commitment to fostering democratic institutions and principles in The Gambia."

In his official launching statement, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, stated that the "National Assembly is a principal part" to the project.

"In fact, both the European Union and the International IDEA are strong partners of the National Assembly, working together to strengthen the human and institutional capacity of the legislature to fulfill its mandate in accordance with the law," he said, adding: "We would continue to emphasize the need for appropriate national and institutional planning to facilitate the practical implementation of policies and programs identified to address the challenges we face."

In his goodwill message, Muhammed S. Bah, president of the Gambia Press Union, said that through the three-year project, the capacity of Gambia Press Union's staff and journalists would be strengthened in areas of training of legal provisions when seeking redress from the courts and to develop an assault guide for journalists.

"It will also train them on conflicts sensitive media coverage of the implementation of the recommendation of the government White Paper on the TRRC report and training of media editors and managers on preventing sexual harassment and exploitation and the adoption of an industry-wide sexual harassment policy by media houses," he stated.