Gambia: Bakers Union Thanks Govt for Reducing Flour Costs

7 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
The Bakers Union of The Gambia extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of The Gambia, led by President Adama Barrow, for its recent initiative to reduce the cost of flour in the country. This significant step taken by the government demonstrates its commitment to supporting the domestic market and protecting the interests of consumers.

Flour is an essential ingredient in our baking industry, and its affordability plays a vital role in ensuring the accessibility of quality bread and bakery products to the Gambian population. The government's intervention to lower the cost of flour will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our industry and the economy as a whole.

The Bakers Union recognizes the proactive measures taken by President Adama Barrow and the government to address the challenges faced by bakers due to escalating flour prices. By reducing the cost of flour, the government has not only relieved the financial burden on our industry but also fostered an environment conducive to sustaining local businesses and safeguarding the interests of consumers.

We commend the government's commitment to fostering a favorable business environment and promoting economic growth in The Gambia. The Bakers Union stands ready to collaborate with the government in further advancing the development of our industry and ensuring the availability of affordable, high-quality bakery products for the people of The Gambia.

We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Adama Barrow and the government for their support and intervention to reduce the cost of flour. We look forward to continued collaboration and a prosperous future for the baking industry in The Gambia.

