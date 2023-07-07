Gambia: Jizzle Plays At Summerjam, Meets Jamaican Legends Popcaan, Protoje

Young Gambian star Jerreh Jallow, who goes by the stage name Jizzle, days passed performed at the Summerjam music festival in Germany, making him the first Gambian artiste, perhaps, to perform at the fêted international music festival.

This annual fiesta, which occurs normally in July every year at the Fühlinger See in Cologne, Germany took place from last Friday (June 30) to Sunday (July 2) and was held on the theme 'The Spirit of Peace.'

It is one of the biggest music festivals in Europe, featuring a mix of various music genres, such as Reggae, Dancehall and Hip-Hop, amongst others.

The event attracts an audience of over 25,000 to 30,000 people. Amongst some of the most renowned artistes who had previously performed there over the past years are Lucky Dube, Bunny Wailer, Fantan Mojah, Lee Scratch Perry, Beenie Man, Sizzla Kalonji, Sean Paul, Alpha Blondy and Chronixx, to name a few.

Famous groups such as The Abyssinians and Israel Vibration had also previously performed there.

The Turn By Turn' artiste, Jizzle, did not only perform during this year's fiesta but also met two of Jamaica's most-acclaimed artistes ever, Popcaan and Protoje, who were also in Germany and bracing to perform at the global show.

In the room where the Jizzle met the Jamaican duo was also playing in the background a song by Pa Salieu, the currently incarcerated young but talented Gambian-born artiste based in the UK.

The first Summerjam was held in 1985 at the Loreley. From 1994 to 1995, it took place at the airport Wildenrath, before being moved to its present location in Cologne.

Ky-Mani Marley, son of Bob Marley, also performed during this year's show.

Dancehall artist Popcaan recognises Gambia on stage