Gambia: Dancehall Artist Popcaan Recognises Gambia On Stage

One of Jamaica's most popular reggae and dancehall artistes, Andrae Hugh Sutherland, who is known professionally as Popcaan, has recognised The Gambia as he performed on stage at the Summerjam music festival in Cologne, Germany.

The 'New Level' trendsetter called out "Gambian Fans" as he recognised their country, taking from a fan in the 25,000 - 30,000 crowd a Gambian national team shirt with the inscription 'Make A History Like a Gambian' printed on the back.

Immediately following this gesture, the 'Unruly Boss' encouraged fans to turn on their telephone torch lights or wave their flags as a way of representing their countries, before he moved to perform one of his most popular songs 'Firm and Strong'.

A former protégé of Vybz Kartel (incarcerated Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste sometimes referred to as the King of Dancehall), Popcaan is one of the most-listened Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall artiste on Gambian soil.

The artiste January last year (2022) visited the country, performing on the 15th of the same month at the independence stadium, which was occupied to more-than-full capacity as Gambians from all regions attended to have a glimpse of him performing in their land.

He also held several adventurous visits and memorable encounters throughout The Gambia which included playing with monkeys, shopping at the craft market, as well as visiting the crocodile pool

"Gambia holds a special place in my heart," the 'Dream' singer once told the Jamaica Observer newspaper.