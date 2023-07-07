Gambia: Red Scorpions Coach Reacts to Kumba Kuyateh's Transfer Rumour

Chorro Mbenga-Nyassi, head coach of Red Scorpions FC has responded to rumours surrounding midfielder Kumba Kuyateh's move away from the club.

Kumba Kuyateh has so far scored 11 goals in 14 games in the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women First Division League this season and is being rumoured to transfer outside of The Gambia.

However, Coach Chorro responded in denial regarding her transfer rumour, saying Kumba's supposed transfer rumour is news to her.

"Anyway, if that is the case, it is what we all pray for our players (for them to have contacts and become professionals.) But this being her last season as a Red Scorpion player, I am not aware."

If that is the case, I will still pray for her and it will make us redouble our efforts to better prepare her for other clubs."

According to her, Kumba wanted a move since last season but there was no team or club that approached Red Scorpions for her signature.

"As coach of the Red Scorpions I should be aware of any of my players leaving the club. It is not only Kumba who wants to secure a contract and become professional. It is Red Scorpions aim to develop players and sell them so that the team can have money, groom other players and survive," he further said.

Asked about the motivating factor behind Kumba's fine goal scoring form this season, she said: "Honestly, Kumba should even have passed this stage. Looking at the Red Scorpions frontline, Kumba Kuyateh should take a leading role because others are young players and are coming up."

The Red Scorpions gaffer hailed Kumba's current form but said they miss both Adama Tamba and Ola Buwaro who both turned professionals.

"We knew that Adama Tamba (now plays for AS Cannes in France) was one day going to turn professional which was why we prepared Ola Buwaro. And when Ola Buwaro also left for Guangxi Pingguo Beinong in China, we are now preparing Kumba Kuyateh."

According to her, Red Scorpions have a better advantage compared to other teams in the Gambian female league, adding that they do not only have one player who scores.

When Adama Tamba was scoring, Ola Buwaro and Kumba Kuyateh were scoring as well. We prepare players to replace players.