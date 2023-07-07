Gambia: EFANet Observes Education Week

Education For All Campaign Network -The Gambia (EFANet), a national education coalition that advocates for the realisation of quality education for all in The Gambia recently joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Global Action Week for Education (GAWE).

The Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) is commemorated every year to remind world leaders of the promises made in the Dakar Framework for Action in the year 2000 to meet the Education For All (EFA) Goals and SDGs.

In 2015, world leaders pledged to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030 regardless of personal, social or political context.

EFANet, which also aims to influence policy changes by mobilising, building and strengthening the capacity of civil society effectively for the realisation of quality education for all held this year's celebration in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

Nfamara Darboe, a representative of ChildFund - The Gambia said his office continues to work with government in ensuring access to education for all children is achieved in the country.

He added that they also strive to ensure quality is attained in the process. Mr. Darboe pointed out that they are currently sponsoring over 14, 000 students across the country.

Marie Antoinette Corr-Jack, general secretary for the Gambia Teachers Union called on government and education stakeholders to invest in education for the attainment of quality education in The Gambia.

She also called on government to look into the welfare of teachers by improving their salaries, accommondation and other basic needs.

Honourable Sainey Mbaye, deputy governor for Central River Region expressed government's readiness in supporting education. According to him, Government has over the years taken several steps towards the advancement of education and will continue to do so.

Adama Jimba Jobe, deputy permament secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education highlighted steps being taken by his ministry to address and improve education in the country.

Lamin Jawara, EFANet Treasurer spoke at length on the need to improve education in the country.

