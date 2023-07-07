Gambia: Barrow Presides Over Swearing-in of New Judicial Secretary

Following the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, President Adama Barrow Thursday 6th July confirmed the appointment of the new Judicial Secretary, Mr Abdou Conteh, at the swearing-in ceremony held at the State House in Banjul.

After the administration of the prescribed Oaths of Office, President Barrow said the appointment of Mr Conteh to such a prestigious position was due to his vast knowledge, experience and dedication to the Judiciary of The Gambia. He added that Mr Conteh's long service to the Judiciary is a testament to his love and loyalty to the administration of Justice.

"It is indeed a position that is significant to the Judiciary's efforts in the development of The Gambia's justice system and the proper administration of justice." President Barrow observed.

The President urged the new Judicial Secretary to take his new position with utmost diligence and concern bearing in mind the significance of the position to the success of the judiciary.

"Mr Conteh, as you are appointed to serve, I pray and hope that you are increased with strength and resilience to promote the efforts of the judiciary and contribute to its greater development." He noted.

Mr Abdou Conteh, on the other hand, assured that he would execute his duties as Judicial Secretary on the principles of impartiality, fairness and professionalism to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in the Judiciary. He thanked the President for approving his appointment.

While commending the President for accepting the recommendation, Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow stated that the Judicial Secretary provides immediate assistance to the Chief Justice and, therefore, a key position. He added that Mr Conteh has a crucial role, especially in implementing the 5-year Strategic Plan of the Judiciary. Given his years of service to the Judiciary, the CJ said he does not doubt his capabilities.