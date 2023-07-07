Gambia: BK Milan Concedes 15th Draw in Gambian 2 Tier

BK Milan were forced to its 15th draw of the season after playing a 2-2 draw against Tallinding United during their week-33 fixture played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Wednesday.

Saikou Ceesay scored both goals for the Bakau Kachikally-based team in the 45th and 62th minutes respectively, while Musa Sanneh and Sulayman Sidibeh scored for the Buffer Zone Boys in the 74th and 75th minutes respectively.

BK Milan, who are fighting for a playoff spot have now conceded their 15th draw of the league, while Tallinding United suffered their 10th draw of the season.

The early pacesetters, BK Milan overall gathered 13 wins, 15 draws and suffered 5 defeats, while struggling side Tallinding United overall collected 7 victories, 10 draws and suffered 16 losses in 23 games.

The draw puts BK Milan at 6th position with 54 points, while Tallinding United occupy 15th position with 31 points.