Africa: Rüdiger Discusses Investment in Africa With Barrow

7 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Germany and Real Madrid professional defender, Antonio Rüdiger, who is on a visit to The Gambia on Wednesday, had a discussion with President Adama Barrow on his vision of life beyond football and how to invest in Africa to create jobs for young people.

The player, who has Sierra Leonean ancestry is on a visit to the country to grace an official launch of a family business.

"My government promotes the expansion of the private sector and creates the ideal atmosphere for investment. Government can only employ a certain number of people at a time," the president said on his official Facebook page.

The player also posted on his official Facebook Page to thank Barrow for the warm welcome.

"It's been a pleasure talking to you! All the best for your country and all the lovely people from Gambia," Rüdiger told the president on social media.

