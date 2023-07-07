South Africa: Stockpile Water, Residents Told Before Gauteng Water Shutdown

Harare — In anticipation of Rand Water's scheduled outage from Tuesday to Thursday next week, Johannesburg Water urged its customers to store water.

The shutdown will enable Rand Water to install isolation valves and upgrade systems at its Eikenhof pump station.

""The planned maintenance will be undertaken to replace multiple valves at the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant, Eikenhof Booster Pumping Station and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant. The last part of the project will be work on electrical boards at Lethabo Pumping Station," Rand Water said in a statement.

Johannesburg Water asked for a postponement of the closure, which was initially set to take place from June 20 to 22 in order, to offer relief to those communities that had been having trouble with their water supply in the weeks before.

It will make arrangements for a back-up water supply at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and retail malls.

In a statement on July 4, Johannesburg Water said, "During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water. It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored."

The following areas will be impacted: