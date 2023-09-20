South Africa: Rand Water and Johannesburg Water Urge Consumers and Citizens to Use Water Sparingly as Demand Exceeds Supply

press release

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water are noticing increasing water consumption from customer meters that are in the System. This increase is putting a strain in the system and consumers and citizens can assist by reducing their water consumption.

Rand Water’s primary and secondary stations are operating at their maximum capacity; however, the entity is unable to maintain its reservoirs at high water levels because of HIGH CONSUMPTION by consumers and citizens in the Metro and surrounding areas. As a result, reservoir levels remain at their lowest due to high consumption by consumers. Due to the system being integrated, even customers that are using water sparingly are being affected. High potable water consumption may result to the collapse of the system, which will result intermittent water supply.

South Africa is a water-scarce country; therefore, consumer behavior is important in ensuring sustainable and equitable water supply. Rand Water and Johannesburg Water urge customers, consumers and all citizens to conserve water including implementing the following water saving tips:

Avoid watering lawns and gardens with clean drinking.

Refrain from filling-up swimming pools until consumption has reduces.

Do not clean paved areas and driveways with clean drinking water.

All public facilities, e.g., Filling Stations, to reduce flow and number of taps.

Wash your cars only on weekends using buckets.

Take a Two (2) minutes shower instead of using bathtubs.

Do not leave your tap running when brushing teeth.

Fix all leaking plumbing features in your houses.

Flush toilets only for the brown and not the yellow.

Report leaking water pipes to respective local municipalities within the City of Johannesburg.

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water commit to constant provision of high-quality drinking water to all its customers and citizens thus ensuring the sustainable security of water supply. Citizens and all other consumers are requested to assist in this endeavor and USE water sparingly and wisely.