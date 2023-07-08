Guinea's U23 Midfielder Cisse Determined to Fight for Paris Olympics Qualification

Seydouba Cisse, the talented midfielder of Guinea's U23 team, remains resolute in his determination to work hard and secure qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 despite missing out of an automatic place.

Cisse's exceptional performance earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award, despite his team's 4-3 loss in a penalty shootout against Mali after a goalless draw in the third place play-off match at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, held in Tangier on Friday night.

"It is unfortunate that we came out on the losing side. However, in football, there can only be one winner and one loser," expressed the Spanish-based player.

Cisse acknowledged that the five matches they played throughout the tournament have been valuable in shaping their readiness for the upcoming play-off stage.

He emphasized their unwavering commitment to fight for qualification, stating, "We will continue to battle in the play-off in our quest to secure our spot."

Despite missing a penalty during the defeat against Mali, Cisse remains positive and focused on the journey ahead.

He recognized the invaluable experience gained from the tournament and stressed the importance of maintaining a strong work ethic, as their journey is far from over.

"We will maintain a positive mindset and continue working diligently," Cisse added.

Furthermore, Cisse highlighted that even the greatest players, such as Lionel Messi, occasionally miss penalties, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the game.

With their spirits unyielding, the Guinea U23 team will regroup and redirect their efforts towards the next phase of the play-off as they strive to achieve their ultimate goal - securing qualification for the prestigious Paris Olympics.