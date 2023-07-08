Chad: Boko Haram Insurgency, Climate Change Affected 11m Persons in Lake Chad Region - Ingos

International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) have acknowledged that 11 million people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria remained affected by a complex crisis resulting from protracted conflicts and displacements, adverse impacts of climate change and deepening economic challenges.

To this end, the INGO community welcomed commitments made during the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum held in Ndjamena, Chad between 5 and 7 July 2023 towards partnerships to meet humanitarian, development and peace needs.

The INGOs recognised that the situation had improved in certain areas of the Lake Chad Basin, and welcomed efforts made by the government and international actors through their strategy to stabilise and develop the basin.

A statement issued yesterday in Maiduguri by the director of the Nigeria INGO Forum, Camilla Corradin, said they also acknowledged that meeting humanitarian needs remained one of the preconditions to build self-reliance and lasting change.

"The situation in the countries surrounding the Lake Chad Basin continues to raise major concerns among INGOs. In our daily operations, we witness the burden on the people we strive to serve amidst insecurity and a reduction in the resources available to carry out humanitarian, peacebuilding and development assistance. But we also have hope that coordinated action by all actors, starting from the government and supported by partners including the international community, can save lives, build resilience, move this region towards greater stability, and revive the development process that has been limited by the ongoing crisis in the LCB region."

The statement added that in addition to dealing with physical and psychological trauma, crisis-affected populations face challenges in accessing basic services including food, water, shelter and health, food, insecurity is on the rise in the region as about 5.6 million people are experiencing acute hunger, the highest figure in four years and 758,000 children are severely malnourished.

"Humanitarian, development and peace interventions are not mutually exclusive. As stressed by the LCB governors during the forum, if those actions are carried out in a complementary and coordinated manner and based on joint analysis, they can amplify impact.

"Given the millions of people impacted by the crisis in the LCB and despite a complex operational environment, INGOs such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) support people in need through initiatives that span across prevention, humanitarian response, and resilience building.

"For example, IRC has implemented innovative solutions including streamlined and simplified approaches to combating malnutrition and proactive action with cash programming, enabling communities to better cope with floods and drought, " said Modou DIAW, regional vice president for IRC in West Africa.

"Unimpeded humanitarian assistance is key to achieving collective goals. Humanitarian access is a major challenge in the LCB region. If we are to mitigate the impact of the crisis on the lives of hundreds of thousands of families, their needs for drinking water, quality food, and care must be met." said Audrey Hernandez, director of Concern Worldwide in Chad.

"INGOs reiterate their commitment to working and coordinating with governments and appeal for support in facilitating access to people in need. This will enable INGOs to work together to create the conditions for lasting solutions in peace. We also urge donors to contribute to effective and innovative responses to the needs of crisis-affected populations," the statement added.