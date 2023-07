Zambia and Ghana yesterday actualised 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) emanating from the Ghana - Zambia Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) which met in April this year.

The MoUs were signed during the State visit to Ghana by President Hakainde Hichilema where he conferred with his host President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

