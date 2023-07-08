Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Zambian President, Others Honored for Service to Humanity

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia were on Friday, honored with a citation and an honorary Doctorate degree respectively, for their distinguished service to humanity, and exemplary leadership.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare also received honorary doctorate degrees for their life changing efforts and immense contributions to society's development.

The Valley View University (VVU), Ghana's first private and chartered university that conferred the awards said these five (5) distinguished African personalities had immensely contributed to the society's development and were well deserved to be extolled.

The awardees, according to the VVU, were recognised also for their exemplary leadership, and varied roles played in their respective endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity.

Professor William Koomson, the VVU Vice-Chancellor, who did the conferment, said the University and society in general were grateful for their selflessness, commitment to duty and embarking on numerous life-changing programmes.

The areas of endeavours included good governance, health, education and infrastructural growth, women and children's development, mentorship and democratic development.

Decorating the Zambian President, and the first Adventist leader ever, Prof. Koomson said: "You have become a beacon of hope for the Zambian people."

"Your bold steps in combating corruption is remarkable," the Vice-Chancellor noted, and extolled President Hakainde Hichilema for working for the betterment of his people.

On President Nana Akufo-Addo, a citation presented to him acknowledged his resolve to promote democracy and good governance.

The Ghanaian President was also commended for transforming Ghana's educational sector, especially with the implementation of the 'Free Senior High School (SHS)' Policy.

The Programme, since its implementation in 2017, had enable about 1.6 million students to enjoy free second-cycle education.

Former President Kufuor's award was for upholding democratic principles during his tenure, as he fought for the cause of peace, unity and Africa's progress.

The other awardees, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, were both recognised for their contribution to youth, women and children's development.

With the exception of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who received a citation, the other awardees were academically robed and presented with certificates to signify their new status and the honour done to them.

In response, Zambian President Hichilema said he was grateful to Valley View University for recognising his efforts to improve the living conditions of his people.

African universities, he noted, should continually work assiduously in meeting their mandate of addressing the needs of the society in every field of human endeavour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he was deeply humbled by the citation given him, adding that, it would serve as a motivation to spur him on for more positive actions for the benefit of the society.

Former President Kufuor, who during his administration granted VVU Presidential Charter to operate as an autonomous degree-granting institution, urged the university not to lose focus but remain committed to their avowed educational principles and core values of excellence, integrity and service.