Nigeria: Police Foil Attempt to Steal From NNPC Pipeline in Lagos - Spokesman

8 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The police command in Lagos State says its operatives have foiled an attempt by hoodlums to steal oil at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline.

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said that the incident happened at 2:00am in the Idimu area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the hoodlums unlawfully gained access to the site and were siphoning oil from the pipeline into their tanker.

The image-maker said that the police, who got information about the theft, stormed the scene and the thieves abandoned their tools and fled.

"The oil thieves absconded, abandoning their truck and tools, upon sighting police officers who responded swiftly when notified," he said.

Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, had also visited the scene of the theft. (NAN)

