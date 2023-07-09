Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap APC State Chairman

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the chairman was abducted on Saturday.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped.

Mr Omotoso was kidnapped after he was attacked while driving along the Agbado Ekiti-Imesi Ekiti Road on Saturday.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the chairman was abducted while driving on the road.

"The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road when the bandit shot at one of the tyres of the car," Mr Dope said.

"He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

"It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6 p.m. The security agencies - police and Amotekun - have been alerted and they are all working on it," he said.

The police in Ekiti are yet to issue a formal statement on the kidnap

The police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said he would speak on the issue as soon as he receives clear information on the kidnap incident.

In April, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, expressed concern over the kidnappings and other violent crimes in the state.

He tasked officials of the local government areas affected to collaborate with the state government and other security agencies to curb the crimes

However, although the police have announced the arrest of some kidnap suspects, kidnapping for ransom is still rife in the state.