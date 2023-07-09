Nigeria: Shettima Visits Family of Late Cousin in Borno

9 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of his late cousin, Muktar Alkali, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The vice president, who was accompanied to the family of the late Alkali by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and other senior government officials, extolled the deceased's virtues as a seasoned public administrator.

The vice president and Mr Zulum later joined in offering prayers for the late Alkali's family.

The deceased was a former Provost, Borno State College of Agriculture, Maiduguri.

He was an advocate of youth employment as a way of addressing the challenges of poverty and insecurity in the country.

The event attracted notable Nigerians, Muslim clerics and traditional rulers, including the Shehu of Bama, Umar Shehu Kyari.

Mr Alkali, who died on Friday at the age of 57, has been buried.

