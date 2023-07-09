Nigeria: Burna Boy Makes History As First African Artiste to Sell Out U.S Stadium

9 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has made history as the first African singer to sell out a stadium show in the United States of America.

The 'Last Last' crooner sold out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in NYC, USA, on Saturday.

Performing at the event was Burna Boy's sister, Nissi who gave an opening rendition at the concert.

The self-styled 'African Giant' also brought out British rapper, Dave to perform their collaborative song 'Location.'

Burna Boy performed 'Ye' and songs from his last four albums; 'Outside', 'African Giant', 'Twice As Tall', and 'Love Damini'.

