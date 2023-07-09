Nigeria's Peace Guaranteed With Musa As New Defence Chief - Irabor

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (rtd), yesterday said the peace of the nation would be guaranteed with the appointment of Major General Chris Musa as his successor.

This is coming as Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, urged all other ethnic nationalities in the state and Nigeria to emulate the unity of the Ika nation, which he said led to the kind of reception that attracted dignitaries from across the nation to honour the former CDS.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu has also hailed the Ika nation for producing many men of distinction in the many professions such as banking, politics and others and also lauded General Irabor for his dedication, discipline and meritorious service to Nigeria.

General Irabor who spoke at a reception organised for him by the Ika nation, gave an assurance that with General Musa as CDS, the defence of the nation is in good hands.

Addressing the new CDS, Irabor said: "I am sure that your pedigree is well known. Let me assure the nation that in Gen Musa as CDS the defence of the nation is in good hands."

He also praised those he said mentored him, citing General Ihejirika under whose tenure as Chief of Army Staff he served as Principal Staff Officer, saying it exposed him to the fundamentals of the operations in the North-east.

General Irabor affirm

ed that he left the armed forces in good stead, stressing that with the appointment of General Musa as the new CDS, the armed forces will even do better.

Asserting that the peace of the nation was guaranteed with the appointment of General Musa and the new service chiefs, Irabor said: "I am glad that your pedigree is well known and I am happy that no other person was chosen to be the chief of defence staff at this time. Let me use this opportunity to assure the nation that with CG Musa as CDS, we certainly are well pleased and the security and defence of our nation are in good hands.

"The growth and development of the armed forces is in good hands and so be rest assured that Musa along with his team of service chiefs will do the best to ensure that they increase or escalate the approaches that we have established to ensure that within our nation that there will be no problem of insecurity," Irabor added.

Irabor thanked the Ika nation for the honour done him and his family, adding that he would remain grateful to the Nigerian military for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He pledged continued support for the unity and growth of the nation.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Oborevwori hailed the contributions of General Irabor to turning the tide against the insurgency that had besieged the country.

Admiring the turnout of dignitaries across the nation and the presence of the different clans in Ika Nation at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori said: "You can see that this is not a hired crowd. You can see that the unity of the Ika nation has brought about this hosting. God will bless the Ika nation.

"As governor, I must encourage other ethnic nationalities to continue to unite and to host their own and that will spur them to continue to do more. A lot has been said about our brother Gen. Irabor. As a speaker in the 7th Assembly, I'm aware of the lot that he has done, he was upgraded and almost at the point of retirement, he was made the Chief of Defence Staff and put another 29 months.

"And he has done very well as a brilliant officer. And one thing I find about him is that he is someone that has a passion to serve. He is committed, and very focused in all his doing and I am very sure that the person that has taken over from you, CG Musa, is somebody that I know for almost two decades, is also a fine officer and I know with him peace will come to this nation," the governor said.

Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks, said General Irabor did a lot for the peace and security of the country.

Okowa said: "I thank God that our people have deemed it necessary by organising this befitting reception for you. You are worthy of it all because we know what you did for our country, Nigeria.

"Listening to the testaments here, we are even more proud as Ika nation than we were before. Obviously, you rose as a compatriot to obey Nigeria's call to serve our fatherland and our fatherland you have served with all your strength believing in Nigeria.

"You served with heart and might, the true wording of our national anthem and you have kept faith with this nation and you have made each and everyone of us proud.

"I am particularly very proud to associate with you and welcoming you back home today, we are truly very grateful that God led you through these 37 years and has brought you back home strong and healthy and your wife and children strong and healthy."

On his part, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Onyeagwu lauded General Irabor for his dedication, discipline and meritorious service to Nigeria.

Onyeagwu said that the celebration of General Irabor's feat in rising to the apex of the nation's military architecture was with utmost discipline on the path of the erstwhile CDS.

"For you to get to the rank of general you must have passed through a lot of discipline, a lot of regimentation. You don't get there by mere announcement, you work your way through.

"So, today we celebrate a man who has worked assiduously, meritoriously, dedicatedly to become a Chief of Defence Staff of our nation, Nigeria," Onyeagwu added.

The reception, which was attended by serving and retired generals led by the current CDS, Major General Musa, accompanied by his wife, also had former defence and army chiefs, including former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alex Ogomudia (rtd); former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), among the dignitaries.

Also present were the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr. Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; the Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr. Onyeagwu; Chief Nduka Irabor; the Dein of Agbor, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu; the Obi of Owa, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo; and Senator Uche Ekwunife, among others.

Some of these dignitaries, who spoke at the occasion, poured encomiums on the former CDS for his contributions to the fight against insurgents.