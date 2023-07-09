Nigeria: Air Peace, Max Air Top List of Cancelled Flights in Nigeria

In its report, the NCAA said the 11 domestic airlines operating in the country had 284 flight cancellations in the first quarter of the year.

It seems like no matter which airline travellers choose, they're all facing the same chaos in Nigeria. Recently, Khadijah Ibrahim was left stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport after being told that her Air Peace Lagos flight had been cancelled due to "operational reasons."

At Aminu Kano Airport on Friday, there was chaos when Max Air cancelled a flight to Lagos and delayed an Abuja flight to 2 a.m. It took hours before passengers got a communication from the airline and there was no compensation whatsoever.

Earlier, on Monday, Adeniregun Akanni vented on Twitter, saying "Max Air is not reliable. People should be careful and don't fly them if you have an important journey please."

The two aforementioned airlines are the most notorious for flight cancellations in Nigeria, a new report by the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), states.

In its report, the NCAA said the 11 domestic airlines operating in the country had 284 flight cancellations in the first quarter of the year.

Nigeria's largest domestic carrier, Air Peace, topped the list with the highest number of cancelled flights from January through March this year.

NCAA data shows that Air Peace cancelled 63 flights; followed by Max Air with 56.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Arik cancelled 43 flights; Aero Contractors 40; Azman Air 20; and Green Africa 16.

The report shows that Overland cancelled 15 flights; Value Jet 15; Ibom air 9; Dana air 5; and United Airlines 2.

The NCAA report also stated that 2,791,591 passengers passed through the nation's domestic airports in the first quarter of 2023, data shows. Of the 2,791,591 passengers, 1,391,560 were inbound and 1,400,031 outbound.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015 which is being amended guarantees that passengers get full refunds when their flights are delayed or cancelled. But getting such refunds can be difficult and time-wasting, passengers have said.

"Every passenger shall, before purchasing any ticket for a contract of carriage by the air carrier or its agents, be entitled to the full, fair, and clear disclosure of all the terms and conditions of the carriage about to be purchased.

"The disclosure shall include, among others, documents required to be presented at check-in, provisions on check-in deadlines, refund and rebooking policies, and procedures and responsibility for delayed and/or cancelled flights," the regulations said.