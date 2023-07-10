Kenya: High Court to Rule On Implementation of Finance Law

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court is on Monday expected to rule on the suspension of the newly signed Finance Act that is set to double fuel tax and introduce new taxes.

Justice Mugure Thande extended interim orders halting the government from collecting taxes outlined in the Finance Act, 2023 until she delivers a substantive ruling.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who is behind the petition said the law is unconstitutional adding that its implementation would subject Kenyas to great suffering.

The High Court suspended the Finance Act 2023 on June 30, a day after it was scheduled to come into force amid uproar over tax proposals including the doubling of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel.

Justice Thande then directed the State to file a response by Tuesday, July 4.

The orders effectively stopped the government from levying any taxes under the new Act, including the 8 per cent VAT increment on fuel set to take effect Saturday.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) however proceeded to effect an eight per cent increment in prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, adjusting the VAT rate from 8 per cent to 16 per cent.

President William Ruto's government pushed the law through parliament despite stiff opposition, saying extra revenue measures were needed to help deal with growing debt repayments, and fund job-creating initiatives.

Doubling the fuel tax to 16 percent and the introduction a 1.5 percent housing levy for all employees is among a raft of taxation measures contained in the Finance Act 2023.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.