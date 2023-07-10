Western Sahara: Mansour Omar Denounces Complicity of European States With Moroccan Occupation

Emilia Romagna (Italy) — Mansour Omar, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, in charge of the European Union and European institutions, has denounced the complicity of European states with the Moroccan occupation and encouraging it to evade its international obligations.

In his intervention before the participants of the International Conference for friendship and twinning between Dairas and Wilayas of the Sahrawi Republic and provinces and cities of Italy, held in Bologna, Italy, he pointed out that Morocco recognized the right of the Sahrawis to self - determination under the pressure of its military and diplomatic defeats in all arenas and fronts, but - the Sahrawi official added- later it renounced all its international obligations that it signed, unfortunately encouraged by European states and lack of seriousness from the international community.

The official in charge of the European Union and European institutions added that many European states have signed agreements with the occupation to fish in the waters of a territory that has not yet been decolonized, which is regrettable, which encouraged the occupying state to despise the international community, including the Europeans themselves when it disavowed the most important principles that these countries believe in and call for their implementation.

He stressed that this blatantly and unacceptably contradicts the decision of the European Court of Justice of the same judicial body that ruled that fishing in Sahrawi waters is illegal, and those who violated their court decisions should be ashamed of themselves, the Sahrawi diplomat said.

The member of the national secretariat of the Poisario front affirmed that the Polisario Front has not given up and will not give up and it is now waiting for a decisive decision from the European Court in the hope that those who violated international law out of narrow interests would reverse their mistakes and correct them by supporting international legitimacy and respecting the rights of peoples, especially colonial peoples and not intersecting under any circumstances with the occupation policies.