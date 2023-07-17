Western Sahara: Mayor of Spanish Municipality of Huesca Stresses Continued Solidarity With Sahrawi People and Its Right to Self-Determination

Madrid — Mayor of the Municipality of Huesca in the Spanish province of Aragon, Lorena Ordona, has stressed her continued solidarity with the Sahrawi people and its right to self-determination, expressing her "deep impact" by the reality of the Sahrawis in the occupied territories of Western Sahara.

This came during her reception of a group of Sahrawi children who are spending their summer vacation in the province of Aragon, northeastern Spain, as part of the "Holidays in Peace" program, in the presence of local officials, the representative of the Polisario Front in the province and some Sahrawi associations active in the city.

During the reception at the municipality headquarters, Lorena Ordona welcomed the Sahrawi children and expressed her "deep impact" by the reality of the Sahrawi people, stressing that solidarity with them will continue until their right to self-determination is obtained.

For his part, the representative of the Polisario Front in Aragon province renewed his sincere thanks for the city's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sahrawi people, praising at the same time the efforts of Spanish families and their contribution to bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of children within the "Holidays in Peace" program.

