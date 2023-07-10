Nigeria: Curfew As 12 Die in Fresh Plateau Attacks

Jos — Residents of Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were, yesterday night thrown into mourning following fresh attacks by gunmen, which left 12 persons dead.

This came as Governor Caleb Mutfwang imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu council following recent attacks that led to the loss of lives and property.

Meanwhile, kinsmen of Governor Mutfwang under the aegis of the Mwaghavul Development Association, have renewed calls on the Federal Government to declare the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, as a terrorist organisation.

A resident, Mathew Habila, who confirmed the killings in Jos, yesterday, said the victims were killed in their houses Saturday night

He lamented that the gunmen also set many houses on fire, leaving the two communities deserted.

Habila said: "We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time, 12 people were killed with several others injured and many houses were burnt by Fulani militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu districts of Mangu council."

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alabo Alfred, to comment on the incidents proved abortive as his phone lines were switched off when contacted by our correspondent.

Declare MACBAN a terrorist group --MDA

Meanwhile, kinsmen of Governor Mutfwang under the aegis of the Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA, have renewed calls on the Federal Government to declare the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, as a terrorist organisation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, National President of MDA, Joseph Gwankat, said: "It is in the public domain that MACBAN has been hiring foreign mercenaries to attack communities, including ours.

"Our villages have been deserted due to these attacks and have become grazing fields for the Fulani herders. So far, a total of 204 of our people have been killed in 53 attacks carried out by them.

"We, therefore, strongly suggest that the Federal Government should declare MACBAN a terrorist organisation because of the heinous crimes that its members are perpetrating in various parts of Nigeria.

"We urge the government to take full responsibility for educating children below the age of 10 who have lost both parents as a result of the attacks, while arrangements are made for the SS3 students whose WAEC exams were disrupted due to these attacks."

Mutfwang imposes 24-hr curfew on Mangu

The governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed a curfew on the entire council to restore law and order.

A statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said: "Consequently, movements within the council have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

"Security agencies have, therefore, been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.

"Meanwhile, the governor has assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state."