Nigeria: 20 Die in Lagos-Badagry Road Crash

10 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

No fewer than 20 persons said to have chartered an 18-seater bus from the Yaba area of Lagos to attend a group party in the Republic of Benin have died in an auto crash in Badagry area of the state.

It was gathered that the 18-seater commercial bus fully loaded with passengers including the driver of the bus and his motor boy also died in the tragic accident.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr. Taofiq Adebayo who confirmed the tragic incident said the accident happened about 9am at Age-Mowo close to Mowo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said, "It involved a Mazda commercial bus with passengers and a truck loaded with sand.

"The driver of the commercial bus lost control when he saw a truck ahead of him while trying to overtake the tipper truck loaded with sand.

"Immediately, 20 people died including the 18 passengers alongside the commercial bus driver and his motor boy.

Adebayo said the remains of the victims have been taken to the Badagry General Hospital morgue.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.