Liberia: Govt Launches Digital Transformation Project to Empower Citizens

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah, has announced the government's plan to launch the Liberia Digital Transformation Project at the LTA. This initiative, a collaboration between the LTA and the government, aims to design and implement various programs in the telecommunications sector of Liberia.

Madam Zackpah emphasized that the Liberia Digital Transformation Project will bring significant benefits to thousands of citizens across the country. It will serve as a catalyst to enable and empower Liberians to embrace e-business solutions and Smart technologies. The project will focus on enhancing the citizens' technical skills in areas such as eCommerce, software utilization, and tech entrepreneurship. Seed funding will also be provided to support sustainable tech solutions that address local challenges.

"The launching of the Liberia Digital Transformation Project is great news for the people of Liberia," said Madam Zackpah. She expressed the LTA's commitment to bringing smiles to the faces of Liberians who aspire to open e-businesses and engage in other digital endeavors. Furthermore, she emphasized the LTA's dedication to creating an enabling environment to foster digital growth.

Madam Zackpah made these statements during a program marking the closing of Lonestar Cell MTN's 21 Days of Y'ello Care initiative on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This initiative, organized by Lonestar Cell MTN, aims to provide technical knowledge to participants regarding e-commerce and digital marketing, promoting self-reliance and productivity among Liberian citizens.

Highlighting the pivotal role of digital transformation in Liberia's economic growth, Madam Zackpah spoke on the theme of empowering local entrepreneurs and driving economic growth. As the regulatory body overseeing the telecommunications sector, she emphasized the LTA's commitment to collaborating with compliant telecommunications companies to improve the sector. Madam Zackpah emphasized that by harnessing the power of technology, Liberians can shape the future and transform lives.

"As regulators, our responsibility goes beyond enforcing rules and regulations; we must foster an enabling environment where entrepreneurs can thrive. We must be catalysts of change," stated Chair Zackpah.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) serves as the regulatory and competition authority with the statutory responsibility of ensuring a vibrant telecommunications sector in Liberia. It was established through the Telecommunications Act of 2007 (Telecom Act 2007), which repealed the previous legislation.