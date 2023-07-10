Liberia: IECD Turnovers Six Upgraded Electricity Workshops to Six Liberia's TVET Institutions

Monrovia — The European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD), as part of an effort to strengthen integration through vocational education in Liberia, has handover six upgraded electricity workshops to six vocational training centers in Monrovia, Kakata, Gbarnga, and Buchanan.

IECD is a French non-profit international organization established in France, in 1988, with an interest in implementing human and economic development projects in partnership with local intuitions across the World. Their presence in Liberia is part of an effort to Strengthening Integration through Vocational Education through its Strive project, a GOL-Led project with the aim to improve the quality of technical training and support better access to employment opportunities for Liberians.

The European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD), over the weekend at an official ceremony held at the Monrovia Vocational Training Centers in Paynesville, handover six upgraded electricity workshops and TVET curriculum to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) under its STRIVE Project,

Gilbert Hascoet, the Country Director of IECD, spoke at the renovations handover ceremony and equipment supply of electricity workshops for six TVET institutions in Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, and Grand Bassa.

He said: "With support from the French government through the French Development Agency (AFD), the IECD, an international NGO specialized in vocational training and support to entrepreneurship, is implementing a five-year project in collaboration with Liberia's Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) and Ministry of Education (MOE) towards promoting better access to new economic opportunities in Monrovia, Kakata, Buchanan, and Gbarnga through TVET."

Youth and Sports Minister D. Zoegar Wilson, receiving the items on behalf of the government of Liberia, said the IECD STRIVE project is the result of President Weah's visit to France in 2018 under the invitation of his presidential counterpart, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of France as a way of support to the government of Liberia.

"Today, we are here again to dedicate another achievement of President Weah's continuous travels abroad to seek help for Liberia, and this project is possible today because of the cordial relationship of President Macron and President Weah through promoting TVET education in Liberia," Minister Wilson said.

Also speaking, Education Minister Prof. D. Ansu Sonii, lauded IECD and encouraged young Liberians to take more interest in TVET education which is the fastest way to Liberia's development and employment.

H.E Amb. Michael Roux, French Ambassador to Liberia, in remarks, said the STRIVE Project with an aim to provide empowerment for Liberians in the private sector and government is part of projects by the Government of France to Liberia.

"Today, we are excited to handover six upgraded electricity workshops, following the renovation of workshops, supply of training equipment in six TVET centers to improve quality and make training fit for purpose, and as well the development of three new electricity curricula, 90 instructors trained in pedagogical skills and supply of five megawatts of a solar power system to five TVET centers for constant electricity in technical workshops.