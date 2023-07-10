Liberia: Ma Juah Foundation Liberia Launches Grant Program to Empower Entrepreneurs for Economic Growth

Monrovia — The Ma JUAH Foundation Liberia held a momentous event at its Congo Town office on July 7, 2023, to officially launch its highly anticipated Small Business Grant Program. The program aims to support small business owners in Liberia, and during the event, 25 entrepreneurs were selected as beneficiaries, each receiving a grant of $150 USD.

The occasion was attended by distinguished guests, including members of the media, and enthusiastic beneficiaries who were eager to embark on a journey of business growth and success.

Ambassador Charles Sleyon, the Executive Founder of the Ma JUAH Foundation, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the grant recipients for granting him the opportunity to positively impact their lives. He humbly acknowledged their trust and stated, "I am truly grateful for this privilege to be a blessing in your lives. Your belief in our mission drives us to do more and uplift communities through sustainable economic empowerment."

During his address, Ambassador Sleyon shared an exciting update on the construction of the Ma JUAH Memorial Hospital. He revealed that the foundation has undertaken this ambitious project to provide quality healthcare services to the people of Liberia. The hospital will serve as a beacon of hope and healing, catering to the medical needs of the community.

The beneficiaries of the Small Business Grant Program expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Ma JUAH Foundation for its kind gesture. They recognized the significant impact the grants would have on their businesses and vowed to utilize the funds wisely to upgrade and expand their operations. Many of them expressed their determination to create employment opportunities within their communities and contribute to the overall economic growth of Liberia.

The Small Business Grant Program is a testament to the Ma JUAH Foundation's commitment to poverty alleviation and sustainable development. Through financial support and capacity-building initiatives, the foundation aims to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners, allowing them to thrive and contribute to the nation's economic prosperity.

The launch of this program marks a significant milestone for the Ma JUAH Foundation Liberia, highlighting its dedication to uplifting individuals and fostering self-sufficiency. In addition to business empowerment, the foundation has also supported students by paying their school fees. Recently, it donated cement and mattresses to the Love a Child orphanage home.

Ambassador Sleyon announced that over 100 students' fees will be paid for the next academic year, and the foundation will sponsor 100 students to study in a medical school. These projects are part of the foundation's ongoing efforts to support education and healthcare.

In conclusion, Ambassador Sleyon stated that the Small Business Grant Program aims to support 1,000 small business owners, with the 25 beneficiaries being just the starting point.

As the Ma JUAH Foundation Liberia continues to make strides in its mission, the beneficiaries of the Small Business Grant Program eagerly anticipate the positive transformations that lie ahead. With the support and guidance of the foundation, these entrepreneurs are poised to make a lasting impact on their communities and contribute to the country's sustainable development.

Founded by Ambassador Charles Sleyon, the Ma JUAH Foundation Liberia remains dedicated to its vision of a prosperous and empowered Liberia. Through initiatives such as the Small Business Grant Program, payment of school fees, scholarship opportunities for medical students, and the construction of the Ma JUAH Memorial Hospital, the foundation continues to inspire hope and create opportunities for individuals and communities alike.