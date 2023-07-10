Liberia to Host 23rd Annual CECAF Fisheries Meeting

10 July 2023
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The government of Liberia, through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), is expected to host the 23rd annual meeting of the Fisheries Committee for the Eastern Central Atlantic (CECAF -FAO) in Liberia.

The International fisheries meeting is being organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, (FAO) in collaboration with the Liberian government through the Fisheries Authority (NaFAA)

According to a NaFAA press release, the meeting will be held at Farmington Hotel in Margibi County from July 11-14, 2023, with 19 countries and 4 observers expected to participate.

The international fisheries meeting will be held under the theme "Practical Solutions to Strengthen Fisheries Management and Sustainability in Fishery Committee for the Eastern Central Atlantic" (CECAF), and it will be attended by some 60 delegates from member countries and observer partners.

During the meeting, as mentioned in the NaFAA release, fisheries stock status reports from the three working groups (Small Pelagic species, Demersal species, and Artisanal fisheries) will be presented to the Scientific Sub-Committee for validation and formulation of appropriate science-based advice.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Fisheries Director General, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco, has expressed optimism about the successful hosting of the international fisheries meeting and described the event as one of the biggest for the Liberian fisheries sector.

