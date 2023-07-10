Ghana: Sports Minister to Address GFA Congress Today

10 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, will be the special guest of honour at today's 29th Session of Congress of the Ghana Football Association at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

It will also attract the finest brains in association football, including the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr Kurt Okraku, members of the Executive Council as well as delegates from all across the country.

The region would be hosting the biggest assembly of the 'football people' for the first time and is expected to deliberate on issues affecting the development and promotion of the game.

The decision to award the hosting to the region was taken by the Executive Council, according to an FA statement, and was expected to be a reward for its enormous support for the Black Stars and other national teams over the years.

Related Articles

"The decision to hold this year's Congress in Kumasi is to show the Association's appreciation to the football loving fans in Asanteman and to encourage others to accept the GFA's rallying call for fans to "BringBackTheLove" for the beautiful game, the FA statement said.

"The Ashanti region is also known for its football prowess even before the commencement of football leagues in Ghana, as well as the exploits of Asante Kotoko SC both in Ghana and on the African continent."

Delegates to the Congress will consider the day's agenda which includes Activity Report, Audited Accounts and any other relevant documents.

As of press time, yesterday, all members of Congress have confirmed their participation and sent their delegates for a successful 29th session of Congress, the statement noted.

The session will commence at 9am.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.