Morocco: 7th Session of Morocco-Guinea Joint Cooperation Commission Kicks Off in Dakhla

Dakhla — The 7th session of the Morocco-Guinea Joint Cooperation Commission kicked off on Monday in Dakhla, under the co-chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad, Morissanda Kouyaté.

This session is part of the strengthening of the ties of friendship and fraternity between Morocco and Guinea, and reflects the willingness of both countries to further consolidate their cooperation relations.

The seventh session will be marked by the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements.