Nigeria: Taraba Governor Appoints 21 Commissioner-Nominees, Seeks House Approval for Screening, Confirmation

Last week, Mr Kefas reduced the state's ministries from 25 to 21.

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday revealed that a list of 21 commissioner-nominees has been forwarded to it for screening and confirmation by Governor Agbu Kefas.

Announcing the names during plenary, Bonzena Kizito, the speaker of the Taraba House of Assembly, said he received a letter from the governor for the confirmation of the nominees in line with sections 192 (2) and 196(1) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (amended).

"The previous unwieldy structure of 25 ministries has been revised to align with the state's changing needs and promote interdepartmental cooperation. The restructuring is to streamline processes, optimise resource utilisation, and address socioeconomic and infrastructural priorities effectively", the governor said.

The 21 commissioner-nominees include Nicholas Oliver, George Peter, Gideon Nonso, Augustina Godwin, Naomi Agbu, Aishat Adul-Azzez, Sarah Adi and Joseph Nagombe

Others are Bodia Buma, Zainabu Usman, Yakubu Maikasuwa, Habu James, Julius Peter, Joseph Joshua, Usman Muslim, Philister Ibrahim, Yakubu Yakubu, Mary Sinjen Daniel Ishaya, Saviour Noku and Noseh Luka.