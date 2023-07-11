Nigeria: I Lived Recklessly, Please Forgive Me - Veteran Actor, Suebebe, Begs Nigerians

"Please forgive me, especially all the women I have offended. I know I have stepped on toes regarding the issue of women".

Veteran Yoruba actor and producer Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Baba Sule Suebebe, has appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness over his reckless lifestyle when he was younger.

Suebebe recently sought financial assistance on social media to foot his medical bills. Following that, some of his colleagues reportedly took him to a hospital, where he is set to undergo surgery for an undisclosed illness.

In the viral video that surfaced on Sunday, the actor pleaded for forgiveness from Nigerians, especially from women he must have offended one way or another during his youthful years.

The Ekiti-based thespian appealed in a Facebook live video with a cleric identified as Agbala Daniel.

He said, "Please, I want to ask for forgiveness. Please, I want everyone I have offended to forgive me. Because when I was young, I was a musician. I enjoyed life. I don't repeat clothes. My house was like a textile factory, to tell you how much I had clothes and shoes.

"I was just living life recklessly. I engaged in minor activities, and I was making money constantly. However, I didn't have a mentor to warn me about my lifestyle. None of my relatives advised me. So, I saw myself as the Don.

"So, Nigerians, please. Anyone I have wronged, knowingly or unknowingly. Please forgive me. I should prostrate while begging, but my health won't allow me. Please forgive me, especially all the women I have offended. I know I have stepped on toes regarding the issue of women," he added.

The veteran actor recounted that during his youth days, he had a lot of girlfriends. According to him, he was wondering who he offended and who he did not.

Also, he noted that he once dated a lady abroad. Their relationship led to her getting pregnant, and she had a child for him. However, Suebebe said he needed to find out where they were.

Acknowledging his ignorance as an exuberant youth, he said, "Please forgive me and pray for me. I was ignorant then. I am now a changed person."

Financial Support

On 29 June 2023, a video of Suebebe surfaced online, seeing him seeking urgent financial support from his fans and Nigerians.

The video was spotted on a cleric, Agbala Gabriel's Facebook page. The cleric, via his page, also sought his followers' support with the caption, "What do we have to say about Baba?"

The Ibadan-based pastor is reportedly said to have assisted other Yoruba movie stars like Iya Gbonkan and Pariolodo, amongst others, to seek financial assistance on his page.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor pleaded with his fans to support him to foot his medical bills. He said the illness made it difficult for him to stand or walk.

The actor said he has been in the Yoruba movie industry for decades without any achievement. He noted that he had no house or car and reiterated that he lived in poverty.

He added that he could not pretend anymore, so he came out to seek help from Nigerians.

He said, "I don't want to pretend anymore. I don't want to die in poverty."

The veteran actor has been featured in over 100 movies. He is popularly known for his roles in Suku Suku Bam Bam (2004), Suku Suku Bam Bam 2 (2004), and Ago Kan Oru (2003).

Aside from being an actor, he is also an MC and a TV presenter. He also has a YouTube channel, Suebebe TV, where he produces films propagating the Yoruba culture and language.