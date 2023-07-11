Nigeria: First Lady Remi Tinubu Denies Ordering Closure of Villa Chapel

11 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has vehemently denied recent social media reports suggesting that she ordered the closure of the Aso Villa Chapel.

The First Lady's media aide, Busola Kukoyi, in a statement on Monday night categorically refuted the claims, labeling them as fabrications and entirely false representations.

According to the statement, the First Lady never issued any directive for the closure of the Aso Villa Chapel or the transfer of its keys to her possession.

On the contrary, she said weekly fellowships are currently taking place at the chapel.

She further clarified that the office of the President was yet to appoint a new Chaplain for the chapel following the departure of the previous Chaplain.

She emphasized that the President holds the exclusive authority to make such an appointment.

She said, "our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Olurermi Tinubu.

"We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency.

"Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel.

"However, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain, as he only reserves the right to appoint a Chaplain for the Chapel."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.