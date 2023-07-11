Nigeria: Disaster - Lagos Records 42 Deaths, Properties Worth Over N14bn Loss in 6 Months

says domestic gas usage cause of the rise in fire outbreaks

Lagos State Government, through the State Fire and Rescue Service, has revealed that at least 42 persons died, while properties worth N14.62 billion were destroyed in 1,462 emergency cases recorded between January to June 2023.

The Director of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this in a mid-year activity report of the agency released on Monday.

Adeseye stressed that the agency has remained the first and major responder to emergencies/disasters in the state and is committed to being the same.

According to her, the agency is known for the tremendous effort towards protecting lives and properties and efficient service delivery in the fulfilment of the security and governance sixth pillar of the THEMES Agenda under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration.

"A total of 1,462 emergencies from the month of January to June 2023 were recorded.

"The distress calls includes: Fire-924, rescue-92, salvage -41, explosion-3, building collapse-2 and false calls-400," she revealed.

Furthermore, Adeseye disclosed that, "In the mid-year activity report, the agency rescued a total of 177 victims, while 42 were recovered suspected dead.

"The estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion, leaving the properties loss to N14.62 billion."

She stated that fire incidences increased indiscriminately from the same period compared to the previous year as investigations revealed that carelessness and negligence were the major causes of the disaster.

Adeseye, also noted that there was an increase in unfavourable calls that has continued to occur due to the change of strategy in the attendance to distress calls without double-checking for false calls.

"Other factors include: climate change and proliferation of domestic gas usage due to spread in use as an alternative fuel, which also contributed to the increase of fire outbreaks.

The fire boss therefore, urged the public to desist from habits that could put unnecessary pressure on the fire service operations in the state, while assuring that the agency has what it takes to ensure mitigation of fire outbreaks.

"I urge residents to be safety conscious especially with the advent of the gas as the alternative source of fuel which has come to stay," Adeseye stated.