Nigeria: Ex-PDP Governorship Aspirant in Akwa Ibom Is Dead

10 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

His demise was announced by the Paramount Ruler of Ini Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

A former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Inuaeyen, is dead.

Mr Inuaeyen, who hails from the Ini Local Government of Area of the state, was, until his demise, the political leader of the area.

He died on 30 June in the United States of America after a brief illness. PREMIUM TIMES could not establish the age of the late politician.

His demise was announced by the Paramount Ruler of Ini Local Government Area, Udoette Edon. The late politician was a member of the Nkari Clan Council of Chiefs and held the chieftaincy title of "Obong Iberedem."

"On behalf of the Nkari Clan Council of Chiefs, I formally announce the death of our distinguished member of the council, the Obong Iberedem of Nkari Clan, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen," Mr Edon said at a meeting of the group.

Mr Edon described the late politician as a "community leader of repute and a unifier who contributed immensely to the development" of the area.

An excerpt of the meeting was posted on Facebook on Monday.

The chairperson of Ini Local Government Area, Israel Idiasim, also confirmed the death of Mr Inuaeyen to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Inaueyen was a Real Estate Developer and the Chairperson of Agritec Holdings Limited.

Speaking at the meeting of the Nkari Clan, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Nyaudo Ndaeyo, described the deceased politician as a philanthropist who sponsored indigenes of the area in various tertiary institutions within and outside the state through his scholarship scheme.

Mr Inaueyen was the chancellor of a socio-political group in the state - Ibom Patriots.

