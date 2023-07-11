Nigeria: NYSC Certificate Scandal - EFCC to Arraign Stella Oduah Tuesday

Stella Oduah is accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Tuesday, arraign a former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, before a judge, James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on fresh criminal charges.

Ms Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, will be arraigned on eight counts of perjury and document falsification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a notice of arraignment had since been served on parties in the matter.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023, Ms Oduah is the sole defendant.

The ex-lawmaker is accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator.

She was allegedly aided by one D. A. O. Oshinowo (now at large).

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had, earlier, filed a money laundering charge against Ms Oduah and others currently before Inyang Ekwo, also of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Some of the counts read: "That you, Sen. Stella Oduah and D. A. O. Oshinowo (at large) sometime in 2017 in Abuja, did fabricate an incorrect document with intent to cause ... to wit: titled: Re: Request for National Youth Service.

Confirmation with the intention that it may be acted upon as genuine, the representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 156 of the Penal Code Act and punishable under section 158(1) of the same Act.

"That you, Senator Stella Oduah, in 2011 in Abuja, did forward your credential to the Federal Government of Nigeria, among which is an affidavit and extract from police Crime Diary, that you lost your NYSC certificate, the representation you know to be false, which led to your nomination as a Cabinet Minister and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2)(a) and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act, among others.