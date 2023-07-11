Nigeria: Lagos Records 1,642 Fire Outbreaks in 6 Months

11 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

·42 persons killed, 177 rescued

ONE thousand, six hundred and forty-two fire incidents were recorded in Lagos State between January and June 2023, with 42 persons killed.

Similarly, 177 persons were rescued, while N14.62 billion property were destroyed.

In its mid-year activity report, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, explained that out of the 1,462 emergencies attended to, fire disasters ranked highest, with 924 incidents in different parts of the state.

92 emergencies on rescue were recorded, 41 on salvage, three on explosion, and two on building collapse, while 400 false calls were received.

Adeseye, in a statement by the agency's Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Agboola Ololade said: "The estimated properties saved is about N87.72 billion, leaving the properties loss to N14.62 billion.

"Fire incidences increased indiscriminately from the same period compared to the previous year."

"Investigations revealed that carelessness and negligence were the major causes of the disaster. There was an increase in unfavorable calls that keep occurring due to the change of strategy in the attendance to distress calls without double-checking for false calls."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.