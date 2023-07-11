Nigeria: Akwa United Triumph Over Rival Rivers United in Naija Super 8 Clash

Akwa United have secured a 1-0 win against fierce rivals, Rivers United in the Match Day 2 of the Naija Super 8 yesterday.

The Promise Keepers who are the first team to record six points from two games started brightly pressing forward but Rivers United backline were compact in the Group B battle at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

As the game wore on, both sides who are not new to each other played out a goalless draw in the first half.

At the restart of the second half, Rivers United made the first change as they attempted to turn the game in their favour.

But that didn't work as planned as Akwa United's Uchenna Collins breached their opponent's backline to open the scoring in the 57th minute.

Both sides made changes with Akwa United shoring up their defence line to end the game 1-0 to top their group with 6 points.

In the earlier game played, Yobe Desert Stars held Lobi Stars to a goalless draw.

It was the second successive game to end in a goalless draw after Monday's 0-0 score line between Enyimba and Sporting Lagos.

Meanwhile, Rivers United have parted ways with 10 players ahead of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier League season.

For the Pride of Rivers club, the last campaign was tagged an unimpressive one after they failed to defend the NPL title and lost out on a Champions League place.

Headlining the departure is Bolaji Sakin who arrived from Guinean club, Horoya FC. Others on the list are Ihunda Chigozie, Madu, Chiamaka, Fabian Nworie and Darlington Ovunda.

The remaining players on the list are Malachi Ohawume, Akpesiri Naibe, Francis Ifeanyi, Kenechukwu Agu and Chukwudi Lawrence.