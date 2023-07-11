Ghana: Black Queens, Avenor Stars Draw in Friendly

10 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Queens came from behind to draw level with Avenor Stars FC in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The match was the first preparatory game for the team as they prepare to take on Guinea in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

The Queens' coach, Nora Häuptle, approached the game dividing the squad into two sets with the first set holding the Avenor youngsters to a pulsating goalless draw in the first half.

A goal from Avenor Stars on the 60th minute put them ahead before Jaqueline Opoku pulled parity in the 70th minute as the game ended one all.

The team will continue with preparations before departing Accra to Conakry for the first leg qualifier against Guinea.

