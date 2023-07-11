Liberia: I Will Disarm Poverty

-Whapoe pledges during huge endorsement

Presidential hopeful Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe says his mission is to disarm poverty and make sure his administration eradicates poverty from Liberia.

Receiving a huge endorsement from his kinsmen from Nimba over the weekend, Whapoe pledged to transform Liberia into a better country that will provide jobs and opportunities for all Liberians through agricultural revolution.

"My mission and vision [are] clear.I [am] tired of being in poverty, therefore, my mission is to disarm poverty and make sure we eradicate poverty from Liberia," he said on 7 July 2023.

"We are going to do that by improving our method of farming in this country through [a] modernized way," he stated.

The group endorsed Whapoe's presidential bid over the weekend after he named his running mate recently from Grand Cape Mount County.

The political movement under the banner Nimba Zondoo Development Association (NIMZODA) with a membership of over thirty thousand endorsed Dr. Whapoe's bid on 7 July 2023.

Whapoe is the standard bearer of the opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT).

NIMZODA is a traditional organization that was established in October 2019 with the aim of bringing Nimbaians together in the various counties.

The motivation of the organization is to foster peace, unity, togetherness, development as well as opportunity for all Nimbaians, most especially to support and promote their quests for public office.

During the program at Mount Barclay, Oldfield Community, Lower Johnsonville, scores of executives as well as residents of the community turned out in their numbers to endorse Dr. Whapoe's bid.

The program which was held indoor was graced by several personalities, particularly elders, youth, and women.

Dr. Whapoe and his entourage were welcomed and presented with a traditional kola nut as a sign of purification and acceptance by the elders of the association and the community.

Also, he was greeted by traditional mask dancers and magicians who performed raw talents including.

Dr. Whapoe expressed excitement over the endorsement. He noted that he was happy that Nimbaians' eyes are open and resolved to produce a president during the October elections.

"Thanks for the endorsement, I am here to declare my intention to the world and Liberia at large and confirm to you that I will be on the ballot," said Dr. Whapoe.

On behalf of NIMZODA, the group's chairman Mr. R. Nyah Gehgbay extolled Dr. Whapoe and his entourage for honoring the invitation.

He disclosed that Nimba is ready to make a president because the county is tired of people referring to its citizens allegedly as cow meat.

"We have decided to endorse you today not just because you are one of our own, but because we believe you have all it takes to be President of this country," he said.