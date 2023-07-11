Gambia: Democracy Is Never to Be Taken for Granted - Says Ambassador Pampaloni

Corrado Pampaloni, ambassador and head of the European Union Delegation to The Gambia has said that democracy is never to be taken for granted, nor fully accomplished.

Ambassador Pampaloni was speaking recently at the official launch of the Joint project titled "EU-support to the consolidation of democratic dispensation in The Gambia (EU-CODE), implemented by International IDEA."

The three year project was launched by the European Union Delegation to the Gambia and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The project aims to support a participatory, inclusive, and human rights-based democratic transition in The Gambia.

He said: "our goals as a partner is to accompany The Gambia in its transition to a solid democratic governance that is benefiting all its citizens."

He noted that in a time of trouble where populist and antidemocratic forces gain traction around the world, including the European continent, they are constantly reminded of the need to be modest and ambitious.

He outlined that: "democracy is a journey that requires constant nurturing and constant dialogue. It needs structures, institutions that function effectively, protect the rights of citizens and ensure that their voices are heard. This belief is at the heart of the CODDE."

Ambassador Pampaloni added that democracy is founded on three pillars such as the legislative, the executive and the judiciary and complemented by other institutions and stakeholders that guarantee accountability.

He added that with the CODE, they decided to focus on three actors of democracy including the National Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission and the media. He applauded International IDEA for their commitment to implementing the new project with them. He assured that the EU remains a steadfast partner in their journey.