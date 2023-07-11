Gambia: Police Question Former Lands Minister Sanyang

According to official sources, Sheriff Abba Sanyang, the former minister of Lands, Regional

Governments and Religious Affairs who resigned Friday 30 June 2023, was recently invited by the police for questioning to help them in their investigation.

The questioning was in connection with damming internal Audit Reports on his financial record as governor of Central River Region coupled with an ongoing investigation in lands allocation especially at Kamalo and Kotou areas during his tenure as minister from 4 May 2022 to 30 June 2023.

He was, however, released but it was not clear whether he was released on bail.