Gambia: GIFF Chair Challenges Gambia to Embrace Single Window Digital System

The chairman of Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Johnny Mantey, has challenged The Gambia to introduce Single Window Digital system.

He said this latest technology will greatly add value and boost revenue generation for The Gambia when properly utilised.

He made this remark in an interview with reporters during a study tour in The Gambia from 4th to 8th July at the invitation of the Association of Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agencies (ACCFA).

Mr. Mantey, also the head of Ghanaian delegation to The Gambia confirmed that Ghana has experienced using this single window digital system and has proven effective and vital in boosting revenue generation for the Ghana Revenue body.

He explained that this single window digital system is a well organised system that is cost effective when it comes to declaration of customs goods. He revealed that Ghana has benefited greatly from this technology in boosting revenue generation.

He said based on this experience, Ghana wants The Gambia to join the global world in the digitalisation system to better generate revenue to improve the economy of The Gambia.

He advised the clearing and forwarding agents in The Gambia to participate keenly in the usage of this digital technology that is unique and cost effective, saying one can do her/his declaration anywhere in the world.

He further advised the clearing and forwarding agents of The Gambia to strengthen their capacity and learn more about this single window processes and techniques for better prosperity in the discharges of their functions. He also urged the clearing and forwarding agents of The Gambia to always speak in one voice and operate professionally.

Regarding their study tour in The Gambia, Mr. Mantey thanked ACCFA and applauded the Gambian hospitality, saying he has no doubt that the Gambia is the Smiling Coast of Africa.

According to Mr. Mantey, his delegation had a lot of knowledge sharing with the ACCFA in The Gambia.